Marigene
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Marigene
Hempgene believes in collaboration for the benefit of everyone's success. An emerging industry like Cannabis, means we all play a role in setting a new standard for business operations - one that benefits all people involved. We are always looking for great collaborative opportunities - let us know how you'd like to get involved. Our lab partners accept samples for the Strain Identification Service.