5 Large High Potency Peach Ring Gummies

Vegan and non-GMO

Great for daytime or nighttime

Top Shelf CBD Coated for fast activation

Great Peach Flavor



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Peach Concentrate, Hemp-derived delta-8 THC, Citric Acid



Nutrition facts:

125 MG (25 MG per Gummy)



Suggested Use: take 1/2 or 1 gummy per day or as desired. Generally, we recommend starting with a lower dose and working your way up.



Product Facts: Our Premium Delta-8 organic vegan gummies are made with organic ingredients and infused with our top shelf delta-8 distillate. These gummies have just the perfect chewy texture, not too hard and not too soft and they taste amazing. The succulent peach flavor will leave your mouth watering for more. Our peach rings are guaranteed to leave you satisfied and yearning for more. While supplies last!



DISCLOSURE: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new botanical extract, medicinal herb, or dietary supplement program.