5 Large High Potency Peach Ring Gummies
Vegan and non-GMO
Great for daytime or nighttime
Top Shelf CBD Coated for fast activation
Great Peach Flavor
Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Peach Concentrate, Hemp-derived delta-8 THC, Citric Acid
Nutrition facts:
125 MG (25 MG per Gummy)
Suggested Use: take 1/2 or 1 gummy per day or as desired. Generally, we recommend starting with a lower dose and working your way up.
Product Facts: Our Premium Delta-8 organic vegan gummies are made with organic ingredients and infused with our top shelf delta-8 distillate. These gummies have just the perfect chewy texture, not too hard and not too soft and they taste amazing. The succulent peach flavor will leave your mouth watering for more. Our peach rings are guaranteed to leave you satisfied and yearning for more. While supplies last!
DISCLOSURE: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new botanical extract, medicinal herb, or dietary supplement program.
Marijah's Farm
Hey! We’re Marijah’s – a full-service luxury CBD Farm delivering more than just a “product” to your door. Marijah’s story originated in a special moment between two friends – where in that moment there was nothing but happiness, bliss, and a lot of laughter. With our premium line, we’re looking to provide you and your ones with those exact feel-good moments. It’s the lifestyle we want to share with our loved ones. So, take some time, roll one up, pass it along and always feel your best.
So check us out and order today via our Apple or Android App and try “#YourNewBud.” Delta 8 Also Available in Wholesale Quantity.
