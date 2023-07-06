Acapulco Gold Clones

by Marijuana Clones Online
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

✈️ Express Shipping To 48 States (No AK or HI)
🕷 100% Pest Free Guarantee
🧬 Hard To Find, Exotic Genetics
🔥 High THC Strains
🌱 Hardened Off & Ready To Transplant

Strain: Acapulco Gold (Limited Edition)
THC: ~20%
Hybrid: 20% Indica 80% Sativa
Lineage: Unknown
Flower: 9-10 Weeks
Yield: Medium-Heavy
Terp Profile: Earthy, Pine, Sweet

All clones are guaranteed to be pest free. We treat all clones 3 times per week, and treat them again with sulfur before shipping them to you.

About this strain

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Marijuana Clones Online
Marijuana Clones Online
Shop products
At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.

Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to get growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.