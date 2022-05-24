Looking for the best Apple Fritter seeds on the market? You've found the right place! With a THC content varying between 25% to 30%, our Apple Fritter seeds will grow out into dense, bushy plants with buds that can melt your face off.



Apple Fritter seeds have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years for good reason, the unassuming look of the buds hide a strong, balanced high born from a cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies.



As a pretty even 50/50 hybrid strain, Apple Fritter delivers a smooth high with a sweet citrus yet herbal fragrance and delightful apple-like taste. Not only do we offer standard Apple Fritter seeds, but we also carry some brand new, limited edition crosses direct from our Colorado breeder, including:



Apple Fritter x Don Carlos

Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake

Apple Fritter x Gorilla Glue #4

Apple Fritter x Ice Cream Cake

Apple Fritter x Pre '98 Bubba Kush

Apple Fritter x Purple Punch



More Info On Our Apple Fritter Seeds:

Apple Fritter was born as a cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. Animal Cookies was born from a cross between Fire OG and Girl Scout Cookies, while Sour Apple was developed as a cross between Cinderella 99 and world famous Sour Diesel.



Due to Apple Fritter being relatively new on the scene, it's not the easiest of strains to grow for new growers. It's important you maintain proper conditions, as Apple Fritter plants tend to thrive in Mediterranean-like environments. For this reason we recommend growing the seeds indoors, but outdoors would be fine too if you're climate doesn't get too extreme.



Outdoors Apple Fritter tends to net around 16oz of flower, with indoor grows getting around 13oz per square yard. All of our Apple Fritter seed crosses will have different outputs, so keep in mind the genetics it's crossed with before holding us to the numbers above.



Our feminized AF seeds come in packs of 10 at the moment and we have only released a limited supply. If you'd like to buy all of a single cross at once, just shoot us an email and we can get you all of them for your grow.



What Payment Methods Do You Accept?

We're currently getting credit card payments up and running but it could still take a few weeks. At the moment, we're accepting Zelle, CashApp and Venmo. Click through to our Apple Fritter seeds page to get more detailed information on the ordering process and get your hands on these seeds before they sell out.



How Fast Is Shipping?

Once we receive payment and confirm your order number, we typically process our cannabis seed orders within 1-3 business days. We use standard ground shipping so overall after ordering you're likely looking at around 5-6 business days.



What Are The Genetics of Your Apple Fritter Crosses?

Apple Fritter is a cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, and here's a list of the parent's of the strains we crossed this batch with:



- Don Carlos:

- Wedding Cake: Cherry Pie x Girl Scout Cookies

- Gorilla Glue #4: Chem's Sister x Chocolate Diesel x Sour Dubb

- Ice Cream Cake: Gelato #33 x Wedding Cake

- Pre '98 Bubba Kush: Uncertain

- Purple Punch: Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG

- GMO Cookies: Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies



How Do Apple Fritter Seeds Grow?

AF has historically done best in Mediterranean climates, so if the weather outdoors in your area gets too extreme, we'd recommend growing your seeds indoors to have better climate control and get the best out of these strains.



Apple Fritter Strain Yield

Each true Apple Fritter typically grows to about 5-6 feet tall and produces around 13oz indoors and 15-16oz outdoor.



Flowering time for these seeds should be around 49-63 days, give or take due to to the varying genetics we crossed the seeds with.