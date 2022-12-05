About this product
Strain: Blue Unicorn Poop
THC: ~26%
Hybrid: 60% Indica 40% Sativa
Lineage: Blue Sherbet x Unicorn Poop
Flower: 9-10 Weeks
Yield: Medium-Heavy
Terp Profile: Gas, Berry
All clones are guaranteed to be pest free. We treat all clones 3 times per week, and treat them again with sulfur before shipping them to you. We are the leading clone provider in the US for a reason, amazing customer service and even better genetics.
About this brand
Marijuana Clones Online
At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to geet growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!
