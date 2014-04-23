About this product
THC: ~28%
Hybrid: 30% Indica 70% Sativa
Lineage: OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel
Flower: 8-9 Weeks
Yield: Medium-Heavy
Terp Profile: Diesel, Fruity, Earthy
We offer a 100% pest free guarantee on all of our clones. We treat them 3 times per week to ensure you receive only the healthiest, pest free clones on the market. We're the leading clone supplier in the US for a reason, amazing customer service and even better genetics!
✈️ Express Shipping To 48 States (No AK or HI)
🕷 100% Pest Free Guarantee
🧬 Hard To Find Exotic Genetics
🔥 High THC Strains
🌱 Hardened Off & Ready To Transplant
About this strain
Bruce Banner #3, also known as "BB3" and "Bruce Banner 3," is a hybrid weed strain bred by crossing OG Kush with Strawberry Diesel. Consumers who have smoked Bruce Banner #3 say the effects come on quickly and feel creative, euphoric, and energetic. Medical patients who choose this strain say it helps with feelings associated with stress. Bruce Banner #3 ranges from 20-25% THC. In terms of flavor, you can expect strong notes of sweet strawberry and diesel. The original breeder of Bruce Banner #3 is Dark Horse Genetics. According to growers, Bruce Banner #3 has an average flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks.
Bruce Banner #3 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to get growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!