About this product
THC: 25%+
Hybrid: 50% Indica 50% Sativa
Lineage: Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) X Snowman
Flower: 9-10 Weeks
Yield: Medium
Terp Profile: Vanilla, Cream
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
