Strain: Divine Storm (Limited Edition)
THC: ~24%
Hybrid: 90% Indica 10% Sativa
Lineage: Divine Gelato #3 x Slurricane #7 (In House Genetics)
Flower: 9 Weeks
Yield: Medium
Terp Profile: Earthy, Doughy, Kushy

All clones are guaranteed to be pest free. We treat all clones 3 times per week, and treat them again with sulfur before shipping them to you.

Divine Storm is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Divine Gelato and Slurricane. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Divine Storm is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Divine Storm typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Divine Storm’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divine Storm, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.

Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to get growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!
