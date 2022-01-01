Our feminized Do Si Dos seeds will give you a melt your face off high with THC content reaching up to 30%! Do Si Dos burst onto the market back in 2016, but has built a rabid fan base in a very short time, for good reason.



It's an Indica dominant strain with around a 70% Indica 30% Sativa mix, which gives a heavy indica high with a touch of uplifting, mood boosting Sativa characteristics. It's the child of popular strains Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG, with flavors of lime and pine.



Our Do Si Dos seeds are a growers dream, combining fat yields, sky high THC levels and big dense plants. On top of that it's a really easy plant to grow, making it great for new growers that are looking for the ideal plant with an low level of difficulty.



In terms of yield, our feminized Do Si Dos seeds are develop into plants with an above average harvest. You can count on between 450-500 grams per plant indoors and up to 600 grams per plant outdoors. The plants grow similar to Girl Scout Cookies but tend to stretch a little further due to the Face Off OG characteristics.



The nugs develop large and dense, with purple and grey hues that make it a sight to behold when flowering. It's rich color, smell and flavor profile combined with heavy THC content make it a perfect match for commercial growers that want to see their units fly off the shelves. Do Si Dos will definitely get your brand some serious brand loyalty and consistent sales.



They'll flower in roughly 8-9 weeks and are a perfect candidate for running the SCROG method of training, also known as Screen of Green. It grows best in climates that maintain temps between 70 and 80 degrees fahrenheit, so if you're in a relatively extreme climate we recommend running them indoors or in a greenhouse.



Another characteristic of note is that the Do Si Dos seeds produce extremely pungent aromas during the flowering stage, so you will likely need to implement some odor control methods if you're not trying to advertise this amazing strain to the neighbors.



The smoke is clean and tasty, giving you an instant wave of euphoria and blasting you off into a world of peace and relaxation. Do Si Dos is not for the faint of heart or those with a low tolerance. With THC levels reaching into the high 20's, it's best to ease into this carefully. It's been known to put even higher tolerance smokers on their ass.



Do Si Dos Seeds FAQ



How Many Seeds Can I Buy?

We typically sell our seed packs in packs of 6, 12 and 20, but you can add as many of our packs to your cart as you want. However if you want to order our seeds in bulk, we recommend reaching out to us via email or live chat on our website to get bulk pricing on orders over 100 seeds.



How Fast Will They Arrive?

Once we confirm payment for your order we ship with standard ground shipping which will usually take 2-5 days depending on your location. We ship from the West Coast so you should expect around 2 days here and up to 5 days on the East Coast. For bulk seed orders expect around 1-2 weeks.



What Strains Are The Parents Of Do Si Dos?

Do Si Dos is a strain with some seriously powerful parents, Face Off OG and Girl Scout Cookies.



Girl Scout Cookies was developed in the Bay Area in California and has won numerous awards over the years like the Cannabis Cup. It has very high THC levels and was developed as a cross between OG Kush and Durban Poison. It's an Indica dominant hybrid that has become an iconic strain with celebrities and cannabis elites backing the strain.



Face Off OG is a 50/50 hybrid with medium-to-high THC levels hovering around 20% that gives a tingly indica-feeling high. It's lineage is unknown but it packs a serious punch that's been transferred into Do Si Dos.



Order your feminized Do Si Dos seeds today and you'll be blasting off into the stratosphere in a few short months!