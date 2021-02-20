About this product
THC: ~24%
Hybrid: 60% Indica 40% Sativa
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
Flower: 9 Weeks
Yield: Medium
Terp Profile: Cakey
About this strain
Gelato Cake is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie strain family, Gelato Cake is very popular across North America and beyond. Consumers should know that Gelato Cake is potent and is best for experienced users. Gelato Cake is known to cause full-body sedation which can last up to a few hours, so it's best to enjoy this strain before bed or during a relaxing night at home watching movies. Medical patients choose Gelato Cake for stimulating appetite and relieving stiffness, pain and stress. Growers choose to grow Gelato Cake for its creamy, berry, gassy and vanilla frosting aromas. Gelato Cake can be grown indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.
Gelato Cake Strain Highlights
- Type: indica-dominant
- Tastes like: berries and vanilla
- Feels like: sedating
- Flowering time: 8-9 weeks
About this brand
