Our feminized Girl Scout Cookies seeds might just be the perfect match for your next grow. As a Cannabis Cup-winning, balanced hybrid it gives you smooth high, great THC levels and is a very forgiving strain to grow.



Girl Scout Cookies was developed by Berner in California during the great breeding boom, and it has maintained it's status as one of the most popular strains in the world for decades.



Born from two absolute legends, Durban Poison and OG Kush, our Girl Scout Cookies seeds give you all the best Indica and Sativa traits with a THC content around 20% - 24%, sometimes getting up to 28%!



Even if you're a new grower our GSC seeds will be a good choice, as many first time growers acknowledge making mistakes, yet still tend to come away with strong yields and great nugs.



The flowering time of our GSC seeds is around 8-10 weeks which makes it one of our longer flowering period seeds, but it's worth the wait. Indoor growers will net around 450 grams per square meter, while outdoor growers can finish with as much as 650 grams per plant.



Girl Scout Cookies has an earthy, sweet flavor and delivers a phenomenal, long-lasting cerebral and body high simultaneously, which has helped it stay one of the most in demand strains for growers and patients alike.



Our Girl Scout Cookies seeds will develop into robust, resilient plants that allow for a few mistakes to be made along the way. The plant delivers light green and purple hued nugs with dense trichome coverage and fiery orange hairs.



It's effects for medical patients are numerous, helping with anxiety, depression, muscle tension, cramps, and stress. The high is extremely euphoric, so if you're not a seasoned smoker you'll want to go easy after your harvest to test the waters.



Although our GSC seeds do well both indoors and outdoors, the recommended grow method is indoors with the Sea Of Green training method. This method utilizes many smaller plants as opposed to a few larger plants and is perfect for growers with limited grow space, like in a tent.



Girl Scout Cookies Seeds FAQ



How much will each seed yield?

GSC seeds turn into plants that are typically medium height and produce average to above average yields. If you're growing indoors you'll likely squeeze out around 450 grams per square meter, depending on your growing method. Outdoors they can get bigger but they're not monsters, and you can expect 600-700 grams per plant.



How much are GSC seeds?

Prices vary because we sell GSC seeds in various quantities.

- 6 Pack: $66

- 12 Pack: $120

- 20 Pack: $180

We can supply bulk orders for commercial growers if you're looking to grab a lot of seeds. contact us via email or live chat on our website with how many Girl Scout Cookies seeds you'd like to buy and we can give you our bulk pricing.



How fast is shipping?

Once your order is placed and we confirm payment, please allow around 2 business days for processing and then 2-5 business days for shipping. We're currently offering FREE standard ground shipping, but we'll be adding options for faster delivery in the near future.



Are your Girl Scout Cookies seeds feminized?

Yes! All of out cannabis seeds are feminized, including our GSC seeds.



What strains are the parents of GSC?

Bred in California, GSC is the combination of two epic strains, Durban Poison and OG Kush. Here's a little more about them:



Durban Poison was discovered in South Africa by Ed Rosenthal, and further developed by some of the best breeders in the world to reduce flowering time even further and increase other great characteristics. It generates THC levels anywhere from 18% to 24%, and is a pure Sativa strain.



OG Kush is the backbone of the most popular West Coast strains we know today. It a heavily indica dominant hybrid at around a 75% Indica 25% Sativa split and typically makes dank buds with around 20% THC levels.



Are GSC seeds good for new growers?

Yes, this strain is well known to be a great plant to grow by all skill levels, both indoors and outdoors. It gives you a phenomenal balance of ease to grow, high THC content and solid yields.



It's important to note that these seeds are some of our most popular and tend to run out consistently. If you see them in stock on our website we recommend getting them asap so you don't have to wait weeks or months for fresh batches.

