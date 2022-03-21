Our feminized Grand Daddy Purple seeds are just what you need if you're looking for the perfect Indica seeds! This legendary strain has been a worldwide favorite due to it's sky-high THC content and massive, dark purple nugs.



Grand Daddy Purple, aka GDP, was developed as a cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud with the intent of creating the perfect indica dominant hybrid. The result of that cross by Ken Estes would be one of the most popular strains on the West Coast for decades.



GDP brings the massive nugs of it's Big Bud lineage and the rich, purple hues of Purple Urkle for a beautiful 75% Indica 25% Sativa hybrid that you'll love to grow AND smoke.



Our Grand Daddy Purple seeds will have you cranking out fat, stoney nugs with THC content up to 24%. The fact that it's one of the easiest strains to grow makes it one of the most popular seeds in our entire store, and perfect for new growers looking to get started on their first crop. It's an easy plant to grow both indoors and outdoors in a range of climates, and it's very resistant to disease.



You'll typically generate around 400 grams per square meter indoors and around 600 grams per plant outdoors. Our Grand Daddy Purple seeds will finish flowering in about 9 weeks but it's worth the wait for its extra large, dense and sticky buds that will put you in the clouds.



GDP is the perfect lazy weekend or night time smoke. It has a tasty, sweet berry and grape flavor with heavy-hitting Indica effects that will likely have you reaching for the munchies. It's a fantastic stress reliever and give you a heavy body high that is hard to find with other strains. If you suffer from pain, insomnia or anxiety, our GDP seeds are probably the best option for your home grow.



Grand Daddy Purple Seeds FAQ



How Fast Will I Get My Seeds?

Once you order and we confirm your payment, which takes around 1-2 business days, we'll ship your GDP seeds with standard ground shipping. Our standard ground shipping will have your seeds arriving anywhere in the US within 2-5 business days. Faster on the west Coast and a little longer if you're on the East Coast. We'll be offering expedited shipping in the near future if you want to get your seeds in as little as two days anywhere in the US.



Are GDP Seeds Good For First Time Growers?

Yes! Grand Daddy Purple is a very resilient plant, so making a few mistakes throughout your grow won't have a serious impact on the plants, and it is very pest and disease resistant, making it perfect for new growers and is consistently one of the most requested strains for new growers on the planet. If you like Indica plants and you're on your 1st, 2nd or even 50th grow, you can't go wrong with GDP.



Are These Seeds Feminized?

Yes, all of the seeds we offer on our website are 100% feminized, so you won't have to throw any plants out after you start growing because there are males.



What Are Grand Daddy Purple's Genetics?

Grand Daddy Purple has two iconic parents, Big Bud and Purple Urkle.



Purple Urkle is an 80% Indica 20% Sativa hybrid strain with eye popping THC levels around 24%. The parents of Purple Urkle are a little unclear but we do know that it's been around since the 1980's and originated in the world famous Emerald Triangle region of Northern California, aka Humboldt County).



Big Bud is yet another heavily indica-dominant hybrid that checks in at around 85% Indica and 15% Sativa, with average THC levels of about 20%. It's parents include Afghani, Haze and iconic Northern Lights, and the strain is an O.G., originating in the 1980's around the time Purple Urkle hit the scene. Big Bud was given 1st place in the mostly Indica category at the 1989 Cannabis Cup and has been a wildly popular indica strain ever since. It's known for it's heavily sedating effects, and huge sticky buds with a heavy coating of bright crystals.



Can I Buy In Bulk?

Yes, we typically offer Grand Daddy Purple seeds in 6, 12 and 20 packs, but if you know you want to go big with GDP this season, just shoot us an email and we'll work something out for bulk orders of 50+ seeds. Be sure to ask, because we consistently sell out due to the strains popularity. If you see them in stock on our site we recommended getting as many as you can so you don't have to wait a few weeks for us to restock.



Order your GDP seeds with us today and start growing one of the best indica dominant hybrids in the world!

