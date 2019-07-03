Our feminized Ice Cream Cake seeds will produce dense, tasty nugs with a deliciously creamy, cheesy flavor and up to 24% THC! This Indica dominant cross between beloved Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake sits at a 75% Indica 25% Sativa split.



It produces a dreamy, heavy high with just the right amount of mood lifting sativa effects. Ice Cream Cake seeds produce dense nugs with a vanilla fragrance, various shades of green and purple. To top them off they produce bright orange hairs and a heavy dusting of sticky trichomes for bud just as beautiful as the taste and aroma.



It's quickly become one of the most sought after cannabis seeds due to it's all around badass characteristics. It's loved by both commercial growers for its ability to have their units flying off the shelves, and home growers for it's expert-level looking nugs and high.



The plants grow to a medium height and become bushy, as with most indica dominant strains and tend to produce around 400 grams per square meter indoors and 550 grams per plant outdoors. They will be ready to harvest after about 8-9 weeks.



Ice Cream Cake plants tend to produce more in warmer weather and does well both indoors and outdoors. It will require some cannabis cultivation experience but new growers with a grow or two under their belt shouldn't have any problems as long as they're maintaining a consistent environment for the Ice Cream Cake seeds to thrive.



Ice Cream Cake is also bursting with powerful terpenes like Limonene, Myrcene and Caryophyllene that help make this strain an aromatic, delicious powerhouse.



From a medicinal perspective, it's indica dominant status makes it perfect for helping with insomnia, anxiety, stress, lack of appetite and pain. It's the perfect night time smoke after a long stressful day at work.



If you're looking for a truly sensational strain to grow this year, that really has it all, Ice Cream Cake should be in your top 3. You'll be impressed with the output even if you're a new grower because they look, taste and smoke like a dream.



Ice Cream Cake's parents are two of the most popular strains in the US, Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Wedding Cake is an indica dominant hybrid that took the US by storm and is a cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. Gelato #33 is another hoot strain, bred by crossing Sherbet and Thin mint Girl Scout Cookies.



There's no doubt Ice Cream Cake was derived from royalty, and you'll feel like royalty when the finished nugs are in your hands.



As one of our most popular, we do have a hard time keeping them in stock, so if you see them available on our site, grab 6, 12 or 20 today and get ready to grow some of the best cannabis in the world.



Ice Cream Cake Seeds FAQ



How Soon Will My Seeds Arrive?

Once you have completed your order and we process your payment, you can expect your seeds to arrive within 2-3 days if you're on the West Coast, and 3-5 days if you're on the East Coast. We will be offering expedited shipping in the near future if you need them faster.



Can I Buy In Bulk?

We typically sell our seeds in packs of 6, 12 and 20, but we do offer bulk Ice Cream Cake seeds. Simply reach out to us via email and let us know how many seeds you'd like to purchase. Our bulk pricing starts at 50 seeds. We look forward to helping you with your commercial grow this year.



If you're ready to blast off with some of the most beautiful, potent and delicious nugs on the planet, order your seeds today and get them in some soil asap. You'll be one step closer to a world of happiness, peace and relaxation.