PB Souffle, also called Peanut Butter Souffle, is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Lava Cake. PB Souffle has 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us PB Souffle’s effects include tingly, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose PB Soufflewhen dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by a collaboration of Phinest and Cannarado, PB Souffle features flavors like nutty, butter, and chestnut. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of PB Souffle typically ranges from $25–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed PB Souffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.