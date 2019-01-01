 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Marijuana Insurance Agent

Marijuana Insurance Agent

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Marijuana Insurance Agent

Marijuana Insurance Agent was established as an insurance company for businesses operating in the marijuana industry. We aim to protect various types of businesses through our tailored insurance policies. We provide coverage to cannabis growers, marijuana dispensaries, medical doctors, property owners, laboratories and manufacturers of infused and ancillary products throughout the U.S.A.