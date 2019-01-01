Marijuana Insurance Agent
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Marijuana Insurance Agent
Marijuana Insurance Agent was established as an insurance company for businesses operating in the marijuana industry. We aim to protect various types of businesses through our tailored insurance policies. We provide coverage to cannabis growers, marijuana dispensaries, medical doctors, property owners, laboratories and manufacturers of infused and ancillary products throughout the U.S.A.