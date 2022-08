The Marley Natural American Black Walnut Rolling Tray is a combination of a functional design and a stylish form. The striking wood base finished in teak oil features a cutout corner for easy pouring. A wooden scraper with a built-in magnet attaches to the Tray, fits its dimensions, and allows for an effortless preparation of the ground material to complement your daily ritual.



Multi-use preparation tray

Stackable design for the convenient storage

Wooden scraper with a built-in magnet (included in the box)

Tray Dimensions (Small): 9” L x 5.5” W x 0.75” H

Tray Dimensions (Large): 12” L x 7” W x 0.75” H

Scraper Dimensions: 3.5” L x 2.25” W