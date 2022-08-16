This little Smoked Glass Taster has a lot of style and a few tricks up its sleeve. Made from thick hand-blown borosilicate glass, this portable pipe’s solid mouthpiece offers weight and intuitive balance. The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Taster is a fantastic option for dry herb users who want flavor on-the-go.



The Smoked Glass Taster is 3.0" H x 0.50" D