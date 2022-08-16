Created from hand-blown glass and refined black walnut wood, this custom designed spoon pipe achieves a fluid balance of quality and durability. The comfortably rounded stem and heat resistant glass bowl allow for consistent draws, creating an exceptionally smooth smoking experience. The detachable parts and compact form make the Spoon Pipe conducive to travel, so you can enjoy the benefits of herb whenever and wherever your journey takes you.
The Spoon Pipe is 2" H x 4.5" L x 1.20" D
