Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Bubblegum Kush Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 9%

Bubblegum Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
263 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
