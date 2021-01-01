Marley Natural
About this product
This collectible standing glass piece is the perfect lifestyle amenity for an enriched smoking experience. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its globe-shaped percolator assures a premium filtration effect. Exceptional design makes this piece a display-worthy object in and of itself, while removable parts allow for easy cleaning and maintenance.
The Black Walnut Bubbler is 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W
The Black Walnut Bubbler is 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!