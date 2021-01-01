About this product

Our pure cannabis oils reflect a deep respect and appreciation for nature’s beneficial properties. We start with locally cultivated plants harvested on select farms using responsible growing practices. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. All of our products are tested for purity and safety.



We use multiple extraction methods, including supercritical CO2, fractional distillation, and thin film evaporation. Supercritical CO2 oil is made by using high-tech botanical extractors employing pressure, heat, and carbon dioxide to separate plant material. Fractional distillation and thin film evaporation are both advanced refining techniques using heat and pressure to remove any remaining impurities and to further concentrate the cannabinoid profile in the post extraction process. These methods are considered some of the most effective ways of reducing cannabis to its essential compounds, or its cleanest form.