Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Afghan Kush Marley Black Indica Hashish 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Marley Black™ has a high potency and a high THC percentage, creating a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.

Afghan Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!