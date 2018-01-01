Marley Natural
About this product
Marley Black™ has a high potency and a high THC percentage, creating a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.
Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
880 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!