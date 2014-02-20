Marley Natural
Our distinctive Marley Black Pre-Rolls are suggested for connoisseurs seeking a more physical, full-body experience. The high potency, high THC percentage creates a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.
G13 effects
Reported by real people like you
835 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
