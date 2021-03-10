About this product

Blue Dream: Cultivated by Mendocino Grasslands. THC: 29.31% | CNBDS: 33.56



Sativa dominant hybrid strain, Blueberry x Haze. Balanced high with sweet berry flavor and aroma.



Dominant terpenes are Myrcene, Pinene, and Caryophyllene.



MARLEY GOLD™ Sativa



Chosen to deliver energetic, uplifting effects—a more cerebral experience. Perfect for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative, or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use.



The Marley Natural Core Line is carefully cultivated by independent growers dedicated to environmental responsibility and mastered cultivation practices. Flowers are hand-selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste, ideal structure, and optimum efficacy. Strains range from tried-and-true favorites to unique variations that embody the Marley Natural ethos.