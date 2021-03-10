Marley Gold, Sativa: Blue Dream
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Blue Dream: Cultivated by Mendocino Grasslands. THC: 29.31% | CNBDS: 33.56
Sativa dominant hybrid strain, Blueberry x Haze. Balanced high with sweet berry flavor and aroma.
Dominant terpenes are Myrcene, Pinene, and Caryophyllene.
MARLEY GOLD™ Sativa
Chosen to deliver energetic, uplifting effects—a more cerebral experience. Perfect for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative, or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use.
The Marley Natural Core Line is carefully cultivated by independent growers dedicated to environmental responsibility and mastered cultivation practices. Flowers are hand-selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste, ideal structure, and optimum efficacy. Strains range from tried-and-true favorites to unique variations that embody the Marley Natural ethos.
Sativa dominant hybrid strain, Blueberry x Haze. Balanced high with sweet berry flavor and aroma.
Dominant terpenes are Myrcene, Pinene, and Caryophyllene.
MARLEY GOLD™ Sativa
Chosen to deliver energetic, uplifting effects—a more cerebral experience. Perfect for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative, or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use.
The Marley Natural Core Line is carefully cultivated by independent growers dedicated to environmental responsibility and mastered cultivation practices. Flowers are hand-selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste, ideal structure, and optimum efficacy. Strains range from tried-and-true favorites to unique variations that embody the Marley Natural ethos.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,656 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!