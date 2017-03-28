Marley Natural
Our pure cannabis oils reflect a deep respect and appreciation for nature’s beneficial properties. We start with locally cultivated plants harvested on select farms using responsible growing practices. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. All of our products are tested for purity and safety.
Available in:
0.5gx1
Acapulco Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
453 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
