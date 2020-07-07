Loading…
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Lamb's Bread Marley Gold Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Our premium Marley Gold™ flower promotes a clean and consistent smoking experience that is suggested for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold™ offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use.

3.5gx1

Lamb's Bread effects

Reported by real people like you
595 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
