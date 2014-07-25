Marley Natural
This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold offers cannabis connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use.
Colombian Gold effects
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
