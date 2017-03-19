Marley Natural
About this product
Our premium Marley Gold Pre-Rolls promote a clean and consistent smoking experience that is suggested for daytime use. This Sativa offers an energetic, uplifting high that cultivates positive social, creative or mindfully focused experiences. Its higher percentages of THC may produce a more cerebral high compared to other cannabis strains. Marley Gold offers flower connoisseurs a well-balanced experience with each use.
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
