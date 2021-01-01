Loading…
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Lemdawg Marley Green Hybrid Flower

About this product

Our Marley Green™ flower is a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green™ delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!