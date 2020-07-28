Marley Natural
Our Marley Green Pre-Rolls are a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.
Black Cherry Soda effects
273 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
