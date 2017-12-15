Marley Natural
About this product
Our Marley Green Pre-Rolls are a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.
Middlefork effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!