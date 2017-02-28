Marley Natural
Our Marley Green Pre-Rolls are a recommended way to begin your Marley Natural experience. A hybrid’s balanced levels of THC offer the best of both worlds by combining the cerebral high of Sativa with the physical relaxation of Indica for a satisfying blend that is ideal for enjoying your smoking ritual. All natural and sustainably grown, our Marley Green delivers a personal and predictable experience with nature’s finest.
Strawberry Diesel effects
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
