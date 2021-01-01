Loading…
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Candied Ginger Chocolate

About this product

Candied Ginger chocolate is a surprise for the senses that evolves with each bite. Sweet and spicy candied ginger plays against silky-smooth chocolate to create a complex, textural island experience.
Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), candied ginger (ginger, sugar), ground ginger, cocoa butter, ginger oil, cannabis extract, scotch bonnet pepper
