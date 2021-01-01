Marley Natural
About this product
Candied Ginger chocolate is a surprise for the senses that evolves with each bite. Sweet and spicy candied ginger plays against silky-smooth chocolate to create a complex, textural island experience.
Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), candied ginger (ginger, sugar), ground ginger, cocoa butter, ginger oil, cannabis extract, scotch bonnet pepper
Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), candied ginger (ginger, sugar), ground ginger, cocoa butter, ginger oil, cannabis extract, scotch bonnet pepper
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!