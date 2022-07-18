Our beaker-style Smoked Glass Water Pipe is a showpiece you’ll want to proudly display. Made from durable hand-blown borosilicate glass, this piece is thickly bolstered in the base for extra strength and balance. The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe is bolstered in the base for extra strength and balance and utilizes and angled collar pullout bowl, eight-slit percolator and spacious expansion chamber.
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002595
C11-100000266-LIC
