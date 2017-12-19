Marley Natural
The perfect complement for wellness and well-being, our CBD-rich Marley Red™ flower combines a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Our mindfully grown Marley Red™ provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience.
Available in:
3.5gx1
CBD Blue Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
37% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
