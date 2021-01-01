Loading…
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Black Garlic Kush Marley Red CBD Flower

About this product

The perfect complement for wellness and well-being, our CBD-rich Marley Red™ flower combines a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Our mindfully grown Marley Red™ provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!