The perfect complement for wellness and well-being, our CBD-rich Marley Red™ flower combines a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Our mindfully grown Marley Red™ provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience.

