Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Marley Red CBD-Rich

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The perfect complement for wellness and well-being, our CBD-rich Marley Red flower combines a beneficial ratio of CBD to THC, which makes it ideal for daytime or evening use. CBD is believed to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties, as well as counteracting the psychoactive effect of THC. Our mindfully grown Marley Red provides connoisseurs the opportunity to experience a satisfying CBD-rich cannabis smoking experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!