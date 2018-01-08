Loading…
Marley Natural

Sour Tsunami Marley Red CBD-Rich Cannabis Oil 0.5g

HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
Our pure cannabis oils reflect a deep respect and appreciation for nature’s beneficial properties. We start with locally cultivated plants harvested on select farms using responsible growing practices. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. All of our products are tested for purity and safety.

0.5gx1

Sour Tsunami effects

Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
