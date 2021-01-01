Marley Studio: Grape Sherbet
About this product
Masterpieces of modern Indoor Herb.
THC: 32.64% Cannabinoids: 36.85%
Herb cultivated in a controlled environment, with flower profiles distinct from those of an outdoor grow. Like the partnership between artist and producer, we hand-selected our cultivation partners to ensure our vision was realized. Sustainably grown and respectfully cultivated, our STUDIO sessions are fire strains you’ll want to experience again and again
