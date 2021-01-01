Loading…
Marley Natural

Small Grinder

Our small, travel-friendly, four-piece grinder is made from sustainably sourced North American Black Walnut and high-grade components. The magnetically attached top section contains 32 precisely positioned directional anodized aluminum cutting blades. The pollen collector has a removable screen and twist-off base to avoid spills. This beautifully crafted piece will complement your smoking ritual.
