Tune into shimmering downtempo bliss with this celebrated indica-leaning OG hybrid. Sweet notes of citrus and pine induce deep relaxation and upward release from stress and worry. Produced with care and respect, these crystal-covered herbs are a modern blessing for the mind, body, and spirit.
LINEAGE:
OG KUSH
TASTE:
CITRUS, EARTHY, AND SWEET
EFFECTS:
DEEP RELAXATION
Ghost OG effects
Reported by real people like you
425 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
