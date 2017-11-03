Marley Natural
About this product
Platinum Cookies provides a lively and sweet euphoric lift that quickly builds up layers of long-lasting positive energy. This truly powerful, mindfully grown sativa-leaning hybrid delivers the friendliest of fire, raising inner comfort and consciousness. It's a treat for the senses, lush with flavors of spice and fruit.
LINEAGE:
A CROSS OF OG KUSH AND DURBAN POISON
TASTE:
FRUITS AND SPICES
EFFECTS:
PHYSICAL RELIEF AND MOOD-LIFTING
Platinum Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
845 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
