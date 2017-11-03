About this product

Platinum Cookies provides a lively and sweet euphoric lift that quickly builds up layers of long-lasting positive energy. This truly powerful, mindfully grown sativa-leaning hybrid delivers the friendliest of fire, raising inner comfort and consciousness. It's a treat for the senses, lush with flavors of spice and fruit.



LINEAGE:

A CROSS OF OG KUSH AND DURBAN POISON



TASTE:

FRUITS AND SPICES



EFFECTS:

PHYSICAL RELIEF AND MOOD-LIFTING