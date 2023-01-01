Tinctures are the best and most effective way for your dog to receive the benefits of CBD.
Marley's Medicinals™ Wellness Drops are made in Colorado with simple ingredients, mouth-watering bacon flavor and infused with full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD. Designed to boost your dog's endocannabinoid system, our CBD tinctures help support your dog naturally.
We proudly source our hemp-derived CBD from Colorado non-GMO hemp farms with organic farming practices. All of our ingredients are sourced in the USA and produced without the use of pesticides. Our commitment to safety and purity is guaranteed through third-party lab testing.
We believe that dogs are more than pets; they're family. Marley's Medicinals was born out of a passion for helping dogs live their best lives, naturally.