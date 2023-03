Marley's Medicinals™ Wellness Treats are carefully formulated with all-natural ingredients and infused with full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD, designed to enhance your dog's endocannabinoid system. Made with superfoods like blueberries and cranberries that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, these wag-worthy morsels contain no added salt, corn, soy, or artificial colors or flavors. Each batch is a third-party lab tested for potency and purity. Ideal for active and senior dogs to help improve the quality of their life every day.



Ingredients: Yellow Peas, Dried Bacon, Dried Sweet Potatoes, Canola Oil, (preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Cane Molasses, Organic Carrots, Organic Apples, Cranberries, Blueberries, Rosemary Extract, Hemp Cannabidiol, (CBD) Isolate, Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Distillate (Contains <0.3% THC)

