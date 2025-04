Sweet dreams are your new reality with Martha’s sleep-promoting superhero gummies infused with 25 mg of the purest CBD isolate and no trace of intoxicating THC. An added 3 mg of sleep hormone melatonin helps to regulate your sleep-wake cycle for a restful night’s sleep. As if that weren’t dreamy enough, Martha’s signature blend of Elderberry, Montmorency Cherry, and Boysenberry flavors will have you dozing off on the sweetest note.

