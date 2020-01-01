Mary Jane Wines was created to provide an alternate avenue of consumption for the medicinal and healing properties of the hemp plant. Along that journey we have discovered something very special. We are now determined to change the landscape of both industries by pairing some of the world’s best Hemp CBD with the worlds best grapes. In doing so, we hope to continue the research into understanding the medicinal values of each plant while developing world class wines and grape juices that will stand the test of time. We have begun the application process for our TTB label approval for our CBD Blended Wine. So look for our first release. Hemp CBD Cold Brew Coffee at www.getitcbd.com