About this product

“…this bud-infused, soothing soak stands out in effectiveness and delivery…”

– The Cannabist



“…soothing sensations of regular bath salts, with an extra hit of analgesic relief.”

– Lift New



We blend cannabis with lavender, peppermint and chamomile to bring this soak to the next level of relaxation. Drop the whole sachet into the tub, it’s like a big tea bag, and steep yourself amongst these aromatic herbs. The Hash Bath is very effective in restoring the body and soul, plus you’ll sleep like a baby.