Cannabis-Infused Heavenly Hash Bath 6oz
About this product
“…this bud-infused, soothing soak stands out in effectiveness and delivery…”
– The Cannabist
“…soothing sensations of regular bath salts, with an extra hit of analgesic relief.”
– Lift New
We blend cannabis with lavender, peppermint and chamomile to bring this soak to the next level of relaxation. Drop the whole sachet into the tub, it’s like a big tea bag, and steep yourself amongst these aromatic herbs. The Hash Bath is very effective in restoring the body and soul, plus you’ll sleep like a baby.
