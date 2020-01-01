MaryJane Agency is the first Ohio based Medical Marijuana Employment Agency that will place qualified and pre-screened personnel for your cannabis related business in order to provide the right candidate for the job. Personnel available for contract-to-hire staffing, short-term projects, temporary placement to Ohio based companies entering into the Medical Marijuana Industry. We value your time and therefore, our candidates are carefully screened rigorously in order to make sure they’re right for the job and become an asset to your business. Contact us today so that we can start staffing your company with qualified job seekers. Born and raised in Sandusky, Ohio I moved to Denver, Colorado in the 90’s. In 2009 I entered the cannabis industry as well as became a Colorado MMJ patient due to chronic pain from Rheumatoid Arthritis (where I learned to grow my own plants). Once Ohio legalized medical marijuana I decided to lease my home in Denver to come back home and relocate MaryJane Agency in order to bring jobs to my home town and surrounding community that seek employment in the number one growing industry to date. Once the rules and regulations are complete then we will have a listing of jobs available in the Ohio market so stay tuned and sign up for our newsletter today. Thanks for taking the time to read about MaryJane Agency and we look forward to working with you. If you are interested in joining the Maryjane Agency team please contact themaryjaneagency@gmail.com so we can see how we can work together to bring 420 Friendly jobs to Ohio! Robin Ann Morris Robin Ann Morris is a unique person that value morality and has a strong Christian faith and belief as well as a good work ethic. Her mission is to be the person to assist other female entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry in growing their business in order to become independent. She provide business owners with the tools and lead them to the resources that will help grow their business as it relates to social networking and internet marketing. An ideal client would be a busy and hard working female entrepreneur who struggle to accomplish everything they want to accomplish in their daily business lives. Leading by example while providing motivation, skills and expertise to assist in the areas where they need it most. If you have been looking for someone to help mentor you and lead you in learning how to establish a successful business then Robin Ann Morris can help you get that done as she started her business, GamTrak LLC in 2001 and has not worked for anyone since and has maintained a nice living from the work of her own labor and efforts. Her skill set consist of web design, web development, programming, affiliate marketing, social networking, internet marketing as well as other things learned over a professional career. Let Robin show you how to grow your business and take it to the next level!