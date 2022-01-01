About this product
Bubba Hempz 420 girls are PROUD to let the world KNOW they SMOKE EVERY DAY! Proudly let everyone know your a Bubba Hempz 420 supporter!
You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe. It's made of a thicker, heavier cotton, but it's still soft and comfy. And the double stitching on the neckline and sleeves add more durability to what is sure to be a favorite! • 100% ringspun cotton • 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²) • Pre-shrunk • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping • Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
Size guide
S M L XL 2XL 3XL
Length (inches) 28 29 ¼ 30 ¼ 31 ¼ 32 ½ 33 ½
Width (inches) 18 20 22 24 26 28
About this brand
Bubba Hempz
Bubba Hempz offers only the purest CBD and hemp oils, concentrates, tinctures, CBD for pets, CBD vape additives and cartridges, edibles and every other kind of cbd/ hemp product available.
We offer only the BIGGEST names in CBD like Made by Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Hemp Hookahzz, Proprietary Hemp, CBDfx, Pharma Hemp and so much more!
